Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $292.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

