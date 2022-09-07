Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

