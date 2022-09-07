Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

HPE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

