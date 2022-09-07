Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 26,203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

