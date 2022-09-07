Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 461,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,014,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

