LSV Asset Management Sells 45,800 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $41,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entergy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,051,000 after purchasing an additional 436,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of ETR opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

