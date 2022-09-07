Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $54.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

