Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

