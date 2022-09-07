Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.