Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

