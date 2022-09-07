Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

