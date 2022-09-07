AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.12% of AGCO worth $992,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AGCO by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

