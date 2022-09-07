BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.48% of CarMax worth $1,004,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

