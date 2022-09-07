NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

NVR opened at $4,040.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,308.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,419.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

