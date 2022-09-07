Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

