First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

