Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.05 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,878,000 after acquiring an additional 208,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

