The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV stock opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

