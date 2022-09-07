Elevance Health Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $32.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

