DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.25

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DWF stock opened at GBX 97.71 ($1.18) on Wednesday. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company has a market cap of £317.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
