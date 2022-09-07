DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.25

DWF Group plc (LON:DWFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF stock opened at GBX 97.71 ($1.18) on Wednesday. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company has a market cap of £317.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

