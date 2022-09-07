Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

