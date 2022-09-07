Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Manolete Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm has a market cap of £110.28 million and a PE ratio of 3,187.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.81. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 335.60 ($4.06).

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.