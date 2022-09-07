Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manolete Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm has a market cap of £110.28 million and a PE ratio of 3,187.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.81. Manolete Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 335.60 ($4.06).
Manolete Partners Company Profile
