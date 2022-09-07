Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of EVV opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
