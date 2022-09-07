John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HPI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

