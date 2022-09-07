Totally plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:TLY)

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Totally Trading Up 0.3 %

Totally stock opened at GBX 37.13 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Totally has a one year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 49.19 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £69.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.26.

Get Totally alerts:

About Totally

(Get Rating)

Read More

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.