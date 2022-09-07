PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCQ stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.