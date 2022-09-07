PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:PCQ Get Rating ) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

