Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

PDO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,280,000.

