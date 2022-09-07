Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
PDO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.