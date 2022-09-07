Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

