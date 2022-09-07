Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 394 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $289.93 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

