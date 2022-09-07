Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

