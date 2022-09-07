Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 921 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 20.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

