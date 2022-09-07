Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

