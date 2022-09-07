Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $310,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $212.44 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

