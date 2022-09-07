Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $319.24 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,025,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $319,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

