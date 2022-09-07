Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 90,882 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $340,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

