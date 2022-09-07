Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 306.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $17,060,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

