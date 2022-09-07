Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,194 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $305,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.