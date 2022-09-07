Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,424,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of GATX worth $299,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.