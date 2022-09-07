Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,473 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,378,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $297,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

