Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 273,735 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,494,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $294,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

