Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $293.18 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $293,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

