Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,671,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $292,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

