Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,800 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,436,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $288,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 241,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 93,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,296.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

