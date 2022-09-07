Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,425 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,737,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $284,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

