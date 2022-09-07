Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $283,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

