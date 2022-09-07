Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,350,915 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,252,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $274,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.