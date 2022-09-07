Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 726 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $281,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

