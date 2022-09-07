Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $280.32 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $280,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

