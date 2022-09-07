Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 193,277 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $275,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.