First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $279,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

